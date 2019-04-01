Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Alan LUSCOMBE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 4 April 2019. View





LUSCOMBE

(Alan Frederick):

In loving memory of Al, Dad and Grandad who passed away with his family by his side on 29 March, 2019, after a long fought battle. An intelligent and charismatic man. We thank you for your love, your generosity and positive example of a life well-lived. Love from your wife Margaret, Sue-Ellen, Kane, Iain, Jenny, Lisa, Brian, Jan, Mark, Peter, Belinda, Melissa, Michael and their families.



My beautiful Dad, my whole life you have loved me, guided me and made me the person I am today. I have been privileged to be your daughter. We have learnt much from the wonderful way you lived your life. Your lessons in optimism courage, strength wisdom, and happiness will remain with us always.

Be at peace now. Love Sue-Ellen, Kane, Keely, Chelsea and Zac.



