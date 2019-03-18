|
Currently, the Guest Book for Alan HATFIELD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 March 2019.
HATFIELD Alan (Hatty):
25.03.1937 - 14.03.2019 He was my Friend, Comrade and loving Husband. His pleasures were simple his needs were few. If his family was happy he was to. He gave us love in a way he knew how. Memories to treasure
along the way. Thank you Darling for those precious years. Love Me
Loved Father of Sharron and David, Rhonda, Kylie and Wazza. Pop to Dwayne, Teagan, Georgia and Aimee and GG2B.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019