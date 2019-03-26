BAIRD (Alan ): Passed away peacefully, Saturday 23 March 2019 aged 89 (nearly 90). Much loved husband of Joan, loving father of Doug and Gregg, father-in-law of Roxanne and grandfather of Lachlan and Thomas. We will all miss you and you will be forever in our hearts. Rest in peace.
Currently, the Guest Book for Alan BAIRD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.
BAIRD (Alan):
Dad, we'll remember all the good times and we'll miss your strong handshakes. The boys will miss their Pop.
Doug, Roxanne, Lachlan and Thomas.
BAIRD (Alan):
Alan 'Curly' Baird on the road again. Fishing in the estuary forever.
Your grateful son, Gregg.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019