GIACOMEL (Adriano):
In loving memory of our beloved Mood who passed away one year ago today.
I remember your smile,
The laughs we had,
The secrets we shared,
You brought so much fun into our lives and so many memories we will cherish. We love and miss you everyday with broken hearts that will never recover.
Love you always, Nan and family.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019